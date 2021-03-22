CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An eight-year-old girl who was struck by a car in Clarksville on Sunday is now in stable condition, according to Clarksville Police.
Police say the girl was riding her bike on Bancroft Drive near Prescott Drive when she was struck by a car. She was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
The 47-year-old driver of the vehicle was charged after police said they left the scene of the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
