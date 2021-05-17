CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Clarksville Sunday night.
Clarksville Police tell News4 the three individuals were shot on the 700 block of Kellogg Street just before 10 p.m. Sunday.
Police say the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
At this time police are still searching for a suspect.
Follow News4 for updates.
