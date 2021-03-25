CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The drivers of a car and a motorcycle were taken to the hospital after colliding on Dover Road near Aurelia Lynn Drive Wednesday evening.
Clarksville Police says the condition of the two drivers is unknown at this time.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.
Follow News4 for updates.
