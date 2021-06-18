CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect after one person was injured in a shooting near the Lancaster Road area late Thursday night.
Police say the individual was found with a gunshot wound around 11:19 p.m. Thursday and was taken to the hospital.
Police believe the shooting to be an isolated, targeted incident and say they don't believe the public to be in any danger.
If you have any information that could be helpful to police in their investigation, they're asking the public to contact Detective Luebke at 931-648-0656 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.
You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.