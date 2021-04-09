CLARKVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A woman has died after a multi-vehicle crash in Clarksville on Thursday evening, police say.
Clarksville Police say 61-year-old Kimberly Randolph died from her injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened at 5:20 p.m. on Ft. Campbell Boulevard near Quin Lane.
At this time police are investigating what caused the crash.
The condition or number of other individuals involved in this crash have not been made available at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.