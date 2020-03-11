CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway.
Officials say La'Treious Cortner left his home on March 7th around 6:30 p.m. and never returned. He was last seen by a relative near Lewis Street in Nashville.
Cortner is 12-years-old, 5'2" tall with black hair and brown eyes.
If you happen to see him, please call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective John Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .
