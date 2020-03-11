La'Treious Cortner

La'Treious Cortner 

 Courtesy Clarksville PD

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. 

Officials say La'Treious Cortner left his home on March 7th around 6:30 p.m. and never returned. He was last seen by a relative near Lewis Street in Nashville. 

Cortner is 12-years-old, 5'2" tall with black hair and brown eyes. 

If you happen to see him, please call 911.  Anyone with information can contact Detective John Neal, 931-648-0656, ext. 5538, Tipsline,  931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591 .

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Content Producer

Sydney is a Pennsylvania native who joined the News4 team in May 2019 as a Content Producer. She graduated from Bloomsburg University, "Go Huskies!" Send her news tips and sports/entertainment ideas at sydney.warick@wsmv.com or on Twitter @sydneywaricktv.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.