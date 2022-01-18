CLARKSVILLE, TN – Clarksville Fire Rescue and the Clarksville Police Department went looking for a missing person Tuesday.
After discovering a vehicle had driven off the road and into the Red River this weekend, fire rescue crews pulled the vehicle out of the water on Monday. There was no sign of a driver.
Crews said CFR and CPD boats went in the water and continued to drag through the river in the hopes of locating a missing person who is believed to be the driver of the vehicle.
Divers and multiple agencies from Montgomery County and Clarksville assisted in the extraction.
Clarksville Police have confirmed there was no one in the vehicle when it was extracted from the River.
On Sunday, CPD said they discovered a downed power line on Wilma Rudolph Blvd around 2:30 a.m. and the sergeant at the scene found vehicle debris leading down toward the river.
Clarksville Fire Rescue launched a boat and located the vehicle underwater using sonar. It is believed the weather may have caused this crash as the roads had become icy from snowfall.
Police are still investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.