CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two Clarksville police officers are being called heroes after rescuing two men and a dog from a house on fire.
The fire broke out at the house on Oakmont Drive Friday morning. The house has extensive damage and a large hole in the roof. Two men and a dog were inside the home.
Sgt. Johnny Ferguson was driving down Oakmont Drive looking for a domestic assault suspect when he saw smoke coming from the home.
"I've never seen a fire move that fast. It was just a matter of seconds before the whole front of the house was engulfed in flames," Sgt. Ferguson said.
Once Sgt. Ferguson pulled up to the home, he pounded on the window to try and get someone's attention as he could not get close to the front door. Sgt. Ferguson's pounding woke the two men up and they were able to escape through the back of the house. However, they quickly realized their German Shepherd was still inside.
Officer Thomas Walker heard Sgt. Ferguson on his radio and did not hesitate to go inside the burning house to rescue the dog. Thankfully, everyone made it out alive.
"Had I been there a minute or two later, I don't think anything could have survived inside that house," Sgt. Ferguson said.
Both officers lived up to the police motto of "To protect and serve."Sgt. Ferguson said it's about making a difference every day he puts on his uniform.
"Some people say God puts us in the right place at the right time. The circumstances of this one let me be in that right place at that right time," he said.
It is still unclear what caused the fire. The two men who lived in the home are either staying at a hotel or with friends.
