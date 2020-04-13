CLARKSVILLE,TN (WSMV) — As the demand for basic food and supplies has increased, a local nonprofit in Montgomery county has risen to meet them.
For Deborah Ashcraft, giving back is a passion.
"Just to know that we’re able to help someone that’s in need, that’s what my drive and power is," she explained. As a global pandemic unfolded, she felt more called than ever. "Probably two to three times more people are needing food now. Whether they’ve been laid off, or are spending money on other things to keep their families afloat."
Ashcraft works for Urban Ministries in Clarksville. The nonprofit organization adapted quickly to serve their community, setting up a mobile food pantry at Madison Street United Methodist Church. "An average month for me was about 200, 230 boxes, and now I’m doing about 350 to 380 a week," she said.
The boxes are filled with food customized to each family's immediate needs. They've partnered with other nonprofit organizations that donate diapers and other essentials. Volunteer nurses are screening for COVID-19 at the drive-thru as well.
"We don’t know how long this is going to last. Every donation helps us feed another family. We’ll continue to do this for as long as necessary," Ashcraft said.
The mobile food pantry opens Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. You must bring proof of residency for Montgomery County.
Urban Ministries takes donations at their office at 217 3rd street on Wednesdays on Thursdays, or by mail to PO Box 324, Clarksville TN. You may also drop donations off at Madison Street United Methodist Church on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
