CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Clarksville has been in the news a lot lately. You will remember late last month, there were a pair of shootings on the same day. Police are still on the hunt for the suspect in an aggravated assault back in October.

Then last night, a 17-year-old was shot and killed in a neighborhood. That is leading some in the community asking 'what is going on'? The sound of gunfire woke people up in the otherwise quiet Clarksville neighborhood Wednesday night.

+2 Two suspects charged after fatal shooting in Clarksville Wednesday night Police have arrested two suspects in a fatal Wednesday night shooting near Buckshot Dr. and Whitetail Dr. that left a 17-year-old teenager dead.

“I have never heard of it happening here in 20 years,” one neighbor said. “I didn’t think it would,” one neighbor said.

That neighbor said he was at his family’s home in the Sango area of Clarksville when shots were fired just steps away.

“I looked around the door and looked down and saw a body just laying there completely laid out, motionless,” the neighbor said.

Clarksville Police said a 17-year-old was found dead in the street Wednesday night near Buckshot and Whitetail Drives. Police have now arrested and charged 18-year-old Robert Holland of Nashville and 18-year-old Miracle Bailey of Clarksville.

“It almost seems like it is becoming a daily headline,” the neighbor said. “Someone getting shot or killed or something like that.”

Police said while this latest crime is alarming, it is not indicative of a spike in homicides. Clarksville Police said this is the 14th homicide this year and the second this year involving a juvenile. In 2020, there were 17 homicides, three of which involved a juvenile. In 2019, the number of homicides was 19.

“It concerns me that Clarksville is getting overcrowded, and I think this is going to start happening more often,” the neighbor said. “I don’t know where it is going to end and where it is going to stop.”

Neighbors said they still want to know why these people were here and if the suspects and victim knew each other. The neighbors we talked to said they did not recognize either of the suspects.