CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Sgt. David Miller passed away at Tennova Hospital last week. He had been with the Clarksville Police department for over 20 years.
During that time, Sgt. Miller served as a patrol officer, field training officer and patrol shift supervisor.
“Sgt Miller was a devoted husband, father, leader and member of our community,” Chief of Police David Crockarell said. “Please keep David’s family in your thoughts and prayers; we will continue to support the Miller family during this difficult time.”
The funeral for Sgt. Miller will be held Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.