CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville mother has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her blind and deaf son, seven years after she was convicted of trying to kill him.
According to our news partners at the Leaf-Chronicle, David Slee III died last May after living the last seven years blind, deaf, and with severe brain damage following a 2011 incident where his mother, 19-year-old Yvette Slee, put a plastic bag over her son's head and suffocated him.
Slee III was only 8-months-old at the time of that incident. Leaf-Chronicle reports the child spent the rest of his life suffering from severe seizures and confined to a wheelchair in a vegetative-like state.
A grand jury indicted Yvette Slee, now 27-years-old, in February for attempted murder. She is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence with no parole. She was charged in her son's death Monday. If convicted on the new murder charge, Yvette Slee could face life with no parole.
Read the full story on the Leaf-Chronicle's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.