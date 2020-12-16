CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville-Montgomery County school district is the latest to join Metro Schools in sending all of its students home to learn remotely.
The district made the announcement on Tuesday, citing staffing issues.
"CMCSS employees have been working tirelessly to make adjustments, remain flexible, and think outside the box to keep in-person learning possible for traditional students over the past four months," the district wrote on Facebook. "The decision to transition to remote learning was not taken lightly and was made in response to the conditions of the pandemic."
Students will learn from home Wednesday through Friday, with Monday already planned as a district-wide remote learning day before students start winter break.
Traditional students will not return to their buildings until January 4.
Robertson and Rutherford counties will also implement a district-wide remote learning model starting today.
For more information on remote learning for CMCSS click here.
