MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools (CMCSS) plans to send its Pre-K to 6th Grade students back to in-person learning by the end of the month.
Starting on Monday, January 25th, the students will return to in-person learning while 7th through 12th Grade traditional students will continue learning remotely until further notice.
A release sent out by the school stated that there have been around 300 more students per grade level impacted by COVID-19 cases in the district’s upper grades than lower grades.
"CMCSS is prioritizing an in-person return for younger students and those in self-contained classrooms due to the greater difficulty distance learning poses for these students, the lower transmission rates among younger children, and the greater childcare burden placed on families with younger children," a statement from the school said.
The district hopes this move will help address staffing issues due to the virus-related leave and the substitute shortage that's expected to continue.
School officials are urging families to keep an emergency plan in case a school building has to close.
According to the release, CMCSS employees will be receiving vaccines in the coming weeks.
