CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - All students for Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools will be learning remotely on Thursday because of the chance of ice and freezing rain.

The administration closed school buildings "out of an abundance of caution due to the Winter Storm Warning."

All kindergarten through 8th-grade students will learn by completing lessons on their laptops. Those lessons have been directly added to the students' laptops.

High school students will need to communicate with their teachers for access to lessons. Anyone with questions is asked to reach out to their teacher. All after-school activities for Wednesday will continue as scheduled.

Freezing rain and rain are approaching Middle Tennessee. Ice Storm Warning for northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky from 6pm Wednesday to 6 p.m. on Thursday.