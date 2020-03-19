MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System has announced it has closed its schools through all of April.
From March 30 through May 1, school buildings will be closed and all athletic events/activities, including practices, and before and after school programs and events will be canceled or postponed. The current plan is for students to return to school on Monday, May 4.
The May 4 return date is subject to change depending on recommendation from the CDC and Health Department Officials.
Click here for more information.
