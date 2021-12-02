Clarksville Montgomery County offers rewards for information to solve cold case homicides

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information leading to help solve the cold case homicides in the area.
There are currently 22 unsolved cases that are more than three years old. And now, the board for the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers voted to offer money for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of persons responsible in these cold cases.
"Every family deserves to know who killed their loved one and bring them to justice," DeAnna McLaughlin with Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers said.
The cold case homicides must have happened in 2018 or earlier.
""Wouldn't you want someone to do that if it were your family member that was murdered? You would. I would," McLaughlin said.
People can earn up to $5,000 for this information. Starting on Thursday, people can get information to the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers by clicking here.
