CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville's mayor spoke out after a double murder in a public parking lot happened earlier this week.
Mayor Joe Pitts was inside the Longhorn Steakhouse Wednesday night when shots were fired outside the restaurant. Both victims died and the mayor blamed the shooting on motorcycle gangs.
"The actions of a few cowboys on motorcycles who deliberately sought out another human being to kill are isolated but very unnerving," Pitts said.
The Clarksville Police Department says the public is not in any danger. News4 reached out to Clarksville police and they confirmed they are investigating motorcycle gangs in the shooting.
