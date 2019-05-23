CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Public safety improvements, better roads and improved park and recreation areas are the priorities for Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts entering a new budget year.
Pitts proposed a $523 million budget for 2020 on Thursday.
He outlined plans to help the police department by giving them more manpower and equipment.
Pitts also discussed plans to improve parks and recreation facilities and work on several major road projects.
The Clarksville City Council will consider the budget during meetings over the next several weeks.
