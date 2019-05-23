CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Mayor Joe Pitts announces a $523 million budget for FY 2020. He gave a speech in front of citizens and the City Council outlining his plans to improve the city.
His financial priorities for Fiscal 2020 are to improve public safety, better roads, and family recreation facility improvements.
The proposed 2020 General Budget is $103,132,672 which is a 7 percent increase from 2019.
A key part of the budget involves increased support for the Clarksville Police Department and Clarksville Fire Rescue by providing them with more equipment and adding new positions within their departments.
The roads he lists as their next construction projects include Whitfield Road, Rossview Road and the Northeast Connector.
Another notable plan is finding a location for a new community recreation center in northeast Clarksville.
Overall, he has budgeted in 15 new positions within the public safety, construction, and family recreation communities of work.
City Council will review the FY 2020 budget in a series of meetings in the coming weeks with passage set for June 20. Their new Fiscal Year begins on July 1, 2019.
