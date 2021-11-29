CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - According to investigators, there are at least four suspects in a shooting that happened in Clarksville overnight.
The shooting occurred on Michaela Circle in the Beech Grove subdivision off Dunlop Lane.
According to police, a man got an alert from his Ring Doorbell camera. He saw some people walking through yards and went to investigate.
When he went outside, he was shot once in his front yard and ran back inside.
"In a matter of seven to 15 seconds, he went out to confront them," John Fuson, Montgomery County Sheriff, said. "A shot was fired, and then he retreated back into his home."
According to Fuson, the victim of the shooting was taken to the hospital and later released.
Right now, investigators do not have a good idea of what the suspects look like based on the videos they've been sent so far.
The video that the Clarksville Sheriff’s Office provided shows three of the four suspects. One of them was in the forefront, and two were in the back walking through yards.
The Sheriff's Office said that the fourth suspect was likely in the getaway car.
Fuson believes that the suspects were checking cars to break into them. He believes that the suspects left in a dark-colored Sedan.
