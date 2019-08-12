CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man could potentially spend the rest of his life behind bars for the rape of a child.
Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office say 48-year-old Curtis Eugene Wright was found guilty by a grand jury on five counts of raping a child under the age of 8. The incidents occurred in 2018.
Wright will be required to serve 100% of his sentence, which means he will not be eligible for release until he is 108 years old. He will also be listed on the sex offender registry.
