Police said a Clarksville man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 24 on Tuesday night.
Police said Michael C. Berry, 64, of Clarksville, was riding his 2003 Honda east on I-24 near the Old Hickory Boulevard exit when, for unknown reasons, he lost control at 8:15 p.m.
Berry was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police said there was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.
