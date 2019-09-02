CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man reportedly fell out of the back of a pickup truck onto 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Fort Campbell overnight.
According to investigators, the man was found a little after 12 a.m. Monday. A couple of passerbys called 911 after seeing the man alone in the roadway. He was Lifeflighted to a Nashville hospital in critical condition and had obvious signs of road rash.
Investigators soon learned that the victim had been at a party and had been drinking and was unable to get home. Another man reportedly put the victim in the bed of a Dodge Ram 2500 to take him home. At some point, unknown to the driver, the victim got out the back of the truck and onto the roadway.
A short time later, the driver of the truck discovered the victim was not in the back of his truck and called police. The driver did not appear to be intoxicated. The investigation is currently ongoing and no charges have been filed.
The victim's identity has not yet been given.
