CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead on Friday night.
A 20-year-old male was struck by a vehicle in the 1700 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police are working to notify the next of kin and have not identified the victim at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Investigator Bergen at 931-648-0656, ext. 5642 or the tipline at 931-645-8477.
