CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A Clarksville man is facing several charges, including a felony, after he ran from police and crashed into a utility pole Monday afternoon.
Harley Theodore Williams III is facing several charges after police say he was driving a 2005 Ford F-150 west on US 41A when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a 1996 Dodge 1500 in the parking lot at the intersection of 41A and Peachers Mill.
After striking the vehicle, Williams lost control and struck an electricity pole and a light pole where the vehicle came to rest.
Williams fled on foot from the scene and was apprehended by Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
According to a witness near the scene, a spike strip was deployed in order to stop Williams, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.
Williams is facing charges of Reckless Driving, Immediate Notice of Accident, Evading Arrest In a Vehicle, which is a felony, Resisting Arrest, Possession of Stolen Property, and Reckless Endangerment.
Williams was booked into Montgomery County Jail at 7:14 p.m. Monday evening.
