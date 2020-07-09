CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 56-year-old man is accused of burglarizing several businesses since May in Clarksville.
Police say they have been investigating the burglaries that happened around the Fort Campbell Boulevard and Tiny Town Road area between May 23rd and July 7th, 2020.
Throughout the investigation, detectives saw several similarities leading them to believe they were all connected.
With the help of surveillance video, 56-year-old Aaron Wilson, of Clarksville, was identified. Wilson was on parole for burglary at the time.
Officials went to Wilson's home and found items linking him to the burglaries. He was charged with three counts of burglary.
Wilson is currently at the Montgomery County Jail on $75,000 bond.
An investigation is still ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.