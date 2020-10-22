NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in custody after stealing a car from a parking lot while a child was asleep inside.
Clarksville Police say 27-year-old Christopher Nicholas Lee O'Quinn was taken into custody and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft and evading arrest after stealing a 2007 Dodge Nitro, with a sleeping child inside, from the Dollar General in the 1300 block of Dover Road.
The car and the unharmed child were located in the area of the 1000 block of Ross Lane.
O'Quinn has bond set at $140,000.
Anyone with additional information on this crime can call Investigator Hunt at 931-648-0611 ext. 13422, submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App, or call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.