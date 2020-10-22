Christopher Nicholas Lee O’Quinn

Christopher Nicholas Lee O’Quinn, 27, was taken into custody and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft, and evading arrest. Bond set at $140,000.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man is in custody after stealing a car from a parking lot while a child was asleep inside.

Clarksville Police say 27-year-old Christopher Nicholas Lee O'Quinn was taken into custody and charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, theft and evading arrest after stealing a 2007 Dodge Nitro, with a sleeping child inside, from the Dollar General in the 1300 block of Dover Road.

The car and the unharmed child were located in the area of the 1000 block of Ross Lane.

O'Quinn has bond set at $140,000.

Anyone with additional information on this crime can call Investigator Hunt at 931-648-0611 ext. 13422, submit a tip with the MoCoInfo App, or call 911.

