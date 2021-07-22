MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WSMV) - A Clarksville man has been taken into custody and charged with the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman back in 2018.
Clarksville Police say on June 17th, 2018, officers found Taren Lyles inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound near Main Street and 11th Street.
She was taken to Tennova Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Detectives on the case later identified 27-year-old Mark Ellis as the suspected shooter.
On Wednesday, agents with the Special Operations Division found Ellis at a home on Kraft Street and took him into custody.
He's facing charges including first degree murder and reckless endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.