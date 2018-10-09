CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A driver is facing charges after allegedly hitting a pedestrian in Clarksville on Monday evening.
The 48-year-old victim was crossing the road in the 1400 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard around 5:30 p.m.
According to the Clarksville Police Department, Jose Rosario-Lopez hit the man with his 2002 Nissan Sentra in the southbound lanes.
Police said the pedestrian was not in a crosswalk and that there were not any traffic control devices in the area where the crash happened.
The victim was initially taken to Tennova but was later airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is said to have life-threatening injuries.
Rosario-Lopez is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on $100,000 bond. He is charged with aggravated assault and driving without a license.
