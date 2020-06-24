HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville man was arrested in Hendersonville for child rape and possession of child pornography.
Police say 18-year-old Joseph Hosler engaged in numerous sex acts with a 12-year-old girl in Hendersonville. Hosler was also found to be in possession of several pictures of child pornography.
Hosler was arrested and charged with three counts of child rape, 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, false reporting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He is being held in the Sumner County Jail on a $300,000 bond and has a court appearance scheduled for July 22 at 9 a.m. in Sumner County General Sessions Court.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Hendersonville Police at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-594-4113.
Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
