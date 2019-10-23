CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have apprehended a man who they say was involved in several vehicle burglaries.
Police say 18-year-old Shomari Moody burglarized several cars and was also involved in car thefts over the past four months.
On Tuesday, police found Moody and took him into custody. He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with theft of property, simple possession and auto theft.
Bond was set at $226,000.
