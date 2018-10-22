CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death at her home in Clarksville over the weekend.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Dept. said officers responded to a home on Bellamy Lane just after 5 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Officers found a female victim, later identified as 41-year-old Leila Chanane, with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found Chanane's estranged husband, 40-year-old Hamid Houbbadi, inside the residence with self-inflicted wounds.
It was determined through an investigation that Chanane and Houbbadi engaged in a physical altercation inside the home resulting in her death.
Officers also recovered a blood-stained knife inside the home that appeared to be used during the attack and is consistent with the victim's injuries.
Officials said the estranged couple was not living together at the time of the incident, and there was a history of domestic issues reported to another police department.
Houbbadi was taken into police custody and transported to a Nashville hospital for treatment of injuries. Upon his release, he will be charged with criminal homicide.
