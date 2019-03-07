Powerball generic

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A lucky lottery player in Clarksville is now $50,000 richer!

Thousands of Tennesseans won money after Wednesday night's drawing, but this player won big by matching four numbers, along with the Powerball.

The ticket was purchased at Sudden Service on Riverside Drive.

Lottery officials say the winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize.

The jackpot continues to rise and is now at $414 million for Saturday's drawing.

