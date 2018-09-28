CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a runaway teen who they say jumped out a window of his Summer Street home earlier this month and has not been seen since.
David Brown, 14, is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has been missing since Friday, Sept. 14 and may be in the Dickson County or Nashville area.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Brown, you're asked to call Clarksville Police Department at (931) 648-0656 ext. 5340, Tipsline at (931) 645-8477, or submit a tip anonymously here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.