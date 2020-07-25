CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Humane Society will be hosting their own "Kitten Shower" to help 100 orphaned kittens while Animal Control and the Humane Society spay-neuter clinic were directed to close temporarily.
The event will be taking place on Sunday, July 26, 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville.
The cost is $85 for a kitten and $150 for a pair. The fees include spay-neuter, vaccines, dewormer, FIV/FeLV test, & flea preventive.
The Humane Society’s #NoMamaLeftBehind fund has covered the spays for mama cats, which reduced their fees to just $35.
For people that wish to just donate and not adopt, there will be playpen collection points in the lobby area for cat food, litter, and other pet supplies. A kitten registry cash box will also be set up to collect financial contributions, gift cards, or even just notes of appreciation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.