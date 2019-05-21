CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- One man suspected of involvement in a deadly shooting early Sunday has turned himself in to police.
Police say 22-year-old Delion Trouse turned himself in to police after a warrant for criminal homicide was issued for his involvement in a shooting that left one dead on Wilma Rudolph Blvd. in Clarksville Sunday.
Investigators are still working on the deadly shooting that happened in a business parking lot on the 2800 block of Wilma Rudolph Blvd. Sunday.
If you have any information that may aid investigators you're asked to contact Clarksville Police Department at 931-648-0656 ext. 5340, the Tipsline at 931-645-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.