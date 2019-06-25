CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A home on Man O War Boulevard was struck by gunfire late Monday night, according to police.
Police said the home in the 3800 block of Man O War Boulevard was struck by gunfire around 11:45 p.m. No one was injured.
When officers arrived, they found the garage had been hit several times and two cars in front of the home had been struck.
Residents told police they heard gunfire and a car speeding away, but there was no vehicle or suspect description given.
