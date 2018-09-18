It's no surprise that the price tag to buy a home in the Nashville area keeps getting steeper, but where people are buying might surprise you: More people are expanding their search outside Music City.
Home sales in Nashville are down almost two percent from this time last year.
However, less than an hour away in Clarksville, people are seeing a dramatic increase in home sales. In fact, sales have increased more than 33 percent.
"For the foreseeable future I think we'll see more growth in Clarksville," said Jeff Checko with Re/Max Advantage.
When it comes to the price of buying a home, the cost continues to rise in every area across greater Nashville. The biggest price jump is in Murfreesboro, where the average home cost increased over 15 percent in the last year.
In Nashville, the average home costs about $315,000.
For the most recent housing report on the greater Nashville area from Re/Max, click here.
