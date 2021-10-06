Police lights tape generic
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A 29-year-old man is in critical, but stable condition Wednesday morning after police say he was hit by a vehicle around midnight.

The victim was talking east on 101st Airborne Division Parkway near Warfield Road when he was struck.

The vehicle will have damage to the driver's side front corner, and missing the driver's side view mirror which was recovered at the scene.

The vehicle is described as a 2005-2010 pearl white Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information regarding this should call Clarksville Officer Burton at 931-648-0656 ext. 5665.

