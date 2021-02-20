CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student and football player was killed in an overnight shooting on Avondale Drive in Clarksville, police say.
Clarksville Police say Juland Lafortune died after he was shot on the 1300 block of Avondale Drive just off of Ashland City Road around 11 p.m. Friday.
Lafortune was a football player for the Clarksville Wildcats.
Football Coach Isaac Shelby tweeted after the news of the deadly shooting:
Guys I don’t know what to say at a time like this I am speechless and cannot imagine how you feel losing a football brother this way. The fieldhouse will be open tomorrow from 2-4 for you to come in and be together. Your coaches,admin and grief counselors will be there.— Isaac Shelby (@IsaacShelby) February 20, 2021
Police say Lafortune was taken to the hospital but died from a gunshot wound.
Police are still searching for a suspect at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Lee at 931-648-0656, ext. 5295, the tip line at 931-645-8477, or you can go online and submit an anonymous tip at P3tips.com/591.
