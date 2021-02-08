CLARKSVILLE, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Health Department will move the location of their COVID-19 vaccination and testing location to the former SEARS location at Governor's Square Mall.
This will begin on February 10.
At the start of the year, health officials began vaccinations at Civitan Park, adding trailers to help protect workers from adverse weather conditions. Since then, they have sought alternative locations.
“Even with the trailers, we knew we needed a more permanent structure for the workers and those who are receiving vaccinations and testing. We’ve been working on negotiations with Cafaro for approximately eight weeks and we are grateful for this new location. Getting shots into the arms of Montgomery County residents is our greatest priority, so we are committed to doing whatever we can to minimize any risks,” stated Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
Providing a site for vaccinations and testing at a more permanent structure allows healthcare workers and those receiving services to more efficiently administer and receive services. This location also safeguards the vaccinations against the possibility of being wasted because of inclement weather.
"Cafaro has been a great corporate citizen since they arrived with Governor's Square Mall, and they continue to answer the call when needed," Mayor Joe Pitts said. "This site should be ideal to increase the speed and volume of vaccinations, which is essential to our community, said City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts."
“Right now, there’s nothing more important than getting the community vaccinated, finally protected from this virus. We at Governor’s Square Mall are happy to do everything we can to help make that happen,” said Cafaro Company’s Director of Communications Joe Bell.
Anyone 70-and-older can register for a COVID-19 vaccination by doing the following:
- Find your phase by clicking here.
- Register for a vaccination appointment online here.
From here you will want to click Montgomery County on the map, click “Make an Appointment” to register, then enter the name and contact information to be notified of the appointment date, time and location as soon as the vaccine becomes available.
Individuals who do not have access to the internet should call 866-442-5301.
