CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A building that housed an indoor shooting range caught fire on Tuesday.

The Clarksville Gun and Archery range, located at 2121 Old Ashland City Road, was reported around 12:35 p.m.

The fire was believed to have started in the attic.

All occupants of the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported.

