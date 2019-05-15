CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hallie Latham is a 10-year-old fourth grader at Moore Magnet Elementary School.
Clarksville police will tell you she's smart and brave beyond her years.
"Hallie's actions reflect credit to her school, herself, and the city of Clarksville," said Capt. James Smith.
Hallie was on her way to get her nails done with her mother when her mother lost consciousness behind the wheel.
The truck crossed into the oncoming traffic of a busy street, then back to the other side and off the road.
That's when Hallie jumped into action.
"So I tried to put it in park but it wouldn't work," said Latham.
Latham managed to lift her mother's leg off of the gas pedal.
She then reached over and turned the keys turning the truck off.
"Hallie's cool, calm demeanor and quick thinking prevented a potentially deadly situation from coming to fruition," said Smith in front of Latham's fellow students.
Sadly, there was nothing Hallie could do to save her mother, who died before the crash, but Hallie did likely save the lives of others and she knows that's something her mother would have been proud of.
"It feels very nice to know that somebody else is proud of me too," said Latham.
Hallie received a plaque and a Clarksville police coin which represents honor integrity and courage.
She plans to keep them in her living room so other people can see them when they stop by.
