A local florist arrived in 2020 with a big dream. For her, that dream would be the gig of a lifetime. It's about to come true.
There's a song from the show, Mame, that goes, "We need a little Christmas right this very minute." That was Clarksville on Thursday, with the seasonal trees and wreaths going up around downtown.
At Kassie Kay Floral Designs, Kassie Peterson is also doing her part.
"I'm usually designing centerpieces for people's tables, whether it's Thanksgiving or Christmas," Kassie said. "It definitely gets you into the holiday cheer. My husband is active duty military. We're stationed here at Fort Campbell. I've always been very fortunate Zach's been home for the holidays. This is the first year. Actually, he won't be here."
With her husband deployed, Kassie especially knows the importance of making the season special for others.
"It's nice to spread some joyfulness," she said.
This year, she's doing just that far beyond Clarksville.
"I will be going to the White House," Kassie smiled. "Not White House, Tennessee. This is the White House in Washington, D.C."
After applying, Kassie was chosen to be among florists from across the country. They'll head in next week to work with First Lady Melania Trump in decorating for Christmas.
"Just very ecstatic and honored and blessed to be able to be a part of something so historic," Kassie said.
Though her husband is overseas and can't be here to see this Clarksville Christmas at home, Kassie said he's proud of her being chosen to work in The People's House.
"He's thrilled," said Kassie. "He thinks it's the coolest thing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.