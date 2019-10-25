Fright on Franklin in Clarksville

Fright on Franklin in Clarksville

 Courtesy Clarksville Parks & Recreation

CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville's "Fright on Franklin" family Halloween event planned for Saturday postponed due to the weather forecast.

Originally planned for 3-6pm Saturday, the recreational event will be held at the same times on Sunday in downtown Clarksville.

The Fright on Franklin features safe trick-or-treating, hayride, multiple costume contests, and more. 

Visit the Clarksville Parks & Recreation website for more information.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.