CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Clarksville's "Fright on Franklin" family Halloween event planned for Saturday postponed due to the weather forecast.
Originally planned for 3-6pm Saturday, the recreational event will be held at the same times on Sunday in downtown Clarksville.
The Fright on Franklin features safe trick-or-treating, hayride, multiple costume contests, and more.
Visit the Clarksville Parks & Recreation website for more information.
