MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are searching for a suspect who tried to rob a business and ended up shooting an employee overnight Sunday.
Officials say it happened at a business in the 200 block of Dover Road around 1:40 a.m.
According to police, an employee was shot during the attempted armed robbery. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown.
Police say the suspect fled the scene after the shooting. They do not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information, please contact Det. Noble, 931-648-0656, ext. 5654, Tipsline 931- 645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
