CLARKSVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - A one-year-old pug-terrier mix has been selected as one of the 10 winners in a national contest to find "All American Dogs."
Early Times, an All-American Whisky since 1860, searched the country and chose Camber in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Camber participated in a photoshoot with other All-American dogs from across the country, and his picture will be featured in the Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar later this fall.
A billboard was also presented featuring Camber on I-24 near exit 4 in Clarksville.
“My husband is a United States Army veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder,” said Camber’s owner, DeeAnn Purcell. “If he makes any sounds in his sleep, Camber checks on him. Any time my husband doesn’t feel well, Camber senses it and stays near him. He even waits up each day for my husband to come home.”
The 10 winners hail from Kentucky, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, Nevada and Indiana.
The Early Times 2021 All-American Dogs calendar includes stories of redemption, lifesaving-heroics, military training and unwavering companionship, and will be available to the public in a downloadable and printable version on the Early Times website.
The calendar will also feature Molly, the one-year-old rescue dog sponsored by Early Times. Molly is training to become a service canine as part of the brand’s longtime partnership with K9s For Warriors, a nonprofit organization committed to training service canines for military veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD,) traumatic brain injury, and other trauma resulting from post-9/11 military service.
To date, Early Times has donated $200,000 to K9s For Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.