CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Clarksville doctor is facing 45 federal charges in connection with opioid distribution and healthcare fraud.
Dr. Samson Orusa was arrested on Thursday and appeared before a U.S. Magistrate judge.
Orusa is charged with 22 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance outside the bounds of professional medical practice, 13 counts of healthcare fraud and nine counts of money laundering.
Orusa owned and operated a medical practice located at 261 Stone Crossing Drive in Clarksville.
According to the indictment, "Orusa opened and maintained his medical practice ... for the purpose of distributing Schedule II controlled substances, including oxycodone, not for legitimate medical purposes and beyond the bounds of medical practice."
Orusa is accused of prescribing oxycodone and other Schedule II drugs without consulting the patient's medical history, without performing a medical exam or without performing a diagnostic workup.
"Physicians who prey upon an already addicted population; steal from public healthcare programs; and engage in such reckless disregard for patient safety, as alleged here, will face a vigorous prosecution by this office," said U.S. Attorney Cochran in a news release. "Anyone who contributes to the opioid epidemic plaguing this nation should expect to be targeted by our law enforcement partners and held accountable."
If convicted, Orusa faces up to 20 years in prison for each drug-related count and up to 10 years in prison for the other charges.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General, the IRS-Criminal Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Clarksville Police Department and the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie Toussaint and Miller Bushong are prosecuting the case.
