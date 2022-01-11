CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville Police Department asked the public for help identifying a man who robbed a business last month.
Authorities are currently investigating a burglary of a Discount Tobacco business located at 2201 Ft. Campbell Blvd. that occurred on Dec. 26, 2021.
Surveillance videos showed a man with blue jeans, a dark colored shirt, and a cap that broke the front door and stole the cash register from the business.
CPD detectives ask that anyone with information or additional video footage to please contact Detective Koski at 931-648-0656, ext. 5286. There is a cash reward as well.
Community members can also call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tip line at 931-645-8477.
